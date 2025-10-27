Uno por uno: los diputados nacionales que ingresan por la PBA

Los diputados electos por PBA
La Libertad Avanza
- Diego Santilli
- Karen Reichardt
- Sebastián Pareja
- Gladys Humenuk
- Alejandro Carrancio
- Johanna Longo
- Alejandro Finocchiaro
- Miriam Niveyro
- Sergio Figliuolo
- Giselle Castelnuovo
- Álvaro García
- Florencia De Sensi
- Joaquín Ojeda
- Luisa González Estevarena
- Hernán Urien
- Andrea Vera
- Javier Sánchez Wrba
Fuerza Patria
- Jorge Taiana
- Jimena López
- Juan Grabois
- Vanesa Siley
- Sergio Palazzo
- Teresa García
- Horacio Pietragalla
- Agustina Propato
- Hugo Moyano
- Fernanda Díaz
- Sebastián Galmarini
- Fernanda Miño
- Hugo Yasky
- Marina Salzmann
- Nicolás Trotta
- María Elena Velázquez
FIT-U
- Nicolás Del Caño
- Romina Del Pla (DIB)