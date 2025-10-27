Uno por uno: los diputados nacionales que ingresan por la PBA | Infoeme
 Política
 26 de Octubre de 2025

Uno por uno: los diputados nacionales que ingresan por la PBA

Con Diego Santilli a la cabeza, La Libertad Avanza se impuso en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Ese espacio mete 17 diputados y el peronismo 16.

Las elecciones de este domingo arrojaron un sorpresivo triunfo de La Libertad Avanza en la provincia de Buenos Aires, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta lo que había sucedido hace un mes y medio con una victoria por 13 puntos del peronismo. Esta vez la ventaja fue para los libertarios que metieron 17 de las 35 bancas en juego.

 

Los diputados electos por PBA

La Libertad Avanza

  • Diego Santilli
  • Karen Reichardt
  • Sebastián Pareja
  • Gladys Humenuk
  • Alejandro Carrancio
  • Johanna Longo
  • Alejandro Finocchiaro
  • Miriam Niveyro
  • Sergio Figliuolo
  • Giselle Castelnuovo
  • Álvaro García
  • Florencia De Sensi
  • Joaquín Ojeda
  • Luisa González Estevarena
  • Hernán Urien
  • Andrea Vera
  • Javier Sánchez Wrba

Fuerza Patria

  • Jorge Taiana
  • Jimena López
  • Juan Grabois
  • Vanesa Siley
  • Sergio Palazzo
  • Teresa García
  • Horacio Pietragalla
  • Agustina Propato
  • Hugo Moyano
  • Fernanda Díaz
  • Sebastián Galmarini
  • Fernanda Miño
  • Hugo Yasky
  • Marina Salzmann
  • Nicolás Trotta
  • María Elena Velázquez

FIT-U

  • Nicolás Del Caño
  • Romina Del Pla (DIB)

 

